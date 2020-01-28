NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on January 17 has been arrested.
According to a press release, the Norfolk Police Division arrested 34-year-old Jamie Bear at a residence early Tuesday morning.
He is being held at the Madison County jail.
Bear failed to return to the facility from his scheduled work assignment.
He is serving a two-year sentence for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer.
In addition to Bear’s apprehension, an inmate who left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha is also in custody.
Sheldon Fils was arrested by the Council Bluffs Police Department on December 7, 2019. He went missing on December 4, 2019.
Due to a re-calculation of his current sentence, Fils was discharged from the custody of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He is serving a jail sentence in Douglas County related to his recent escape.