OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An inmate has been arrested more than two months after he went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.
Matthew Saxton was found Friday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that authorities had been looking for him since Aug. 1 when he didn’t show up to his work-release job, Saxton is serving a four- to seven-year sentence, which he began Aug. 19, 2019.
His convictions include fourth-offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.