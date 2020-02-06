Missing Michigan kids found with parents in Nebraska

In other news
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say state troopers found two children reported missing by Michigan authorities and took their mother into custody.The 7-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister had been traveling with their parents in their pickup truck.It was spotted Tuesday afternoon a…
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after making threats Wednesday.
With the impeachment in our rear view mirror, the two sides seemed to be living in separate universes with each arriving at exactly opposite conclusions.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for shooting to death a man in the backseat of his car.Jesse Wilson was sentenced Wednesday to 58 to 70 years in prison. Wilson had reported that Stacy Talbot was in the backseat of Wilson's car with two other people when Talbot began hi…
LYONS - The Center for Rural Affairs has released a fact sheet focused on building resiliency in the face of climate change.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Youth Leadership team is set to host its second annual “Start” Summit Friday.
MADISON - Region 11 Emergency Management is the agency responsible for the coordination of emergency response, planning, mitigation, and recovery in Pierce, Madison, and Antelope counties.
NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has been busy the last several months providing lifesaving mechanisms throughout Northeast Nebraska.
NORFOLK - An annual fundraiser to raise money for the fight against breast cancer is coming up in a couple of weeks.