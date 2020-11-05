MADISON - There were 9,530 Election Day and 6,080 early voting ballots cast in Madison County for the General Election.
County Clerk Anne Pruss said the election went well other than issues with the ballot counting machine.
"For whatever reason the information going in was not being received, but once we got that uploaded we were able to get the rest of the ballots counted which went into the early morning. I think we had everything counted by 1:30."
Pruss says she also had some issues putting the results on the website as the software they use was combining the Election Day and early voting totals so the numbers had to be manually entered.
At the polls, she said the poll workers were surprised with the number of voters and especially younger voters. They were also pleased with the number of people wearing masks.
Pruss said the Canvasing Board will be convening toward the end of the week and they’ll audit the books from each polling location to check over the results and make them official.