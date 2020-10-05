Norfolk Skate Park

NORFOLK - Last month, the Norfolk City Council voted to approve amendments to the rules and regulations of the Norfolk Skate Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Pat Mrsny says there aren’t many changes from what they were originally.

Mrsny says they did alter the hours of operation.

"It's open for the same amount of hours, but instead of being 7:30 to 11 we are now 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. And the 10:30 matches some other parks we have so we are just trying to get everything in line."

Mrsny says they did add the requirement of children age 9 and under must be supervised by a parent or individual at least 16-years-old.

He adds there have been reports of people going to the skate park to watch high school football games, which is discouraged and Norfolk Police is enforcing.

