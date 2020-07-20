NORFOLK - A Minnesota man was arrested Saturday after causing a disturbance.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of an intoxicated man outside the business causing a scene.
When officers arrived the employee pointed out the man, who was laying on the ground in between a building and parked car.
The man then stumbled to his feet and took a fighting stance toward the officer and raised his fists.
He then charged the officer trying to strike and kick him. The officer was struck in the side of the head by the man before the officer was able to take control of him and handcuff him.
He continued to threaten officers after he was handcuffed.
While placing him in the back seat of a police car, he head-butted the same officer in the shoulder. The man identified as 23-year-old Alexander Monson was arrested for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.
He was taken to the Faith Regional Emergency Room for medical clearance into the Norfolk City Jail. Later he was transferred to the Madison County Jail.