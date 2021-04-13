LINCOLN - One of Governor Pete Ricketts’ goals has been to make Nebraska a more military friendly state.
That mission was highlighted during his press briefing Monday.
Director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Jason Jackson said they’re now helping military spouses continue careers after their significant other has to relocate for active duty reasons.
"What we'll be doing in state government operations and state personnel within the Department of Administrative Services, is coming alongside military families and spouses to provide them with career services, resume building services, networking opportunities and job search services to help them find an employment opportunity in state government."
Earlier this month, LB-389 introduced by Senator Rita Sanders of Bellevue was highlighted which requires the issuance of teaching certificates and permits to military spouses.
For more information on military spouse resources go to DAS.Nebraska.gov.