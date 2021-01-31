Offutt Air Force Base

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventy U.S. soldiers who died in the Korean War have been identified out of a group of remains North Korean authorities released in 2018.

The identifications were made with DNA by experts at a lab at Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base and another lab in Hawaii.

The effort is part of the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korea Project that is cataloging and identifying bones from the Korean War and returning them to families.

Experts believe the 55 cases North Korea released in 2018 contained remains from at least 250 people.

About 170 of those are Americans while the rest are from other countries.

Tags

In other news

Troubled foster care agency gets big boost from Nebraska

Troubled foster care agency gets big boost from Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay millions more to a troubled Kansas-based foster care contractor that was rapidly running out of money after significantly underbidding the company that used to provide child welfare services in the Omaha area.

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 30, 2021

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 30, 2021

NORFOLK - From Nebraska taking new steps to fight sex abuse to the Norfolk Arts Center's Sweet 'R Art, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 30, 2021.