Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

 In this July 31, 2020 file photo, pedestrians with and without face masks walk in downtown Omaha, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state attorney general's office contacted local authorities to insist that a mask requirement order would violate state law. Midwest governors credit their lack of restrictions for low unemployment rates, but economists and others say other factors might be more important in the states low jobless rates. 

 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five of the six states with the nation’s lowest unemployment rates are in the Midwest, have Republican governors and have almost no restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those governors have said their lack of mask mandates or other restrictions are a big reason why their states are riding out the pandemic relatively well, but economists say it’s not so simple.

Economists say a lack of mandates might help, but of even greater importance is the fact that Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Missouri have economies that rely heavily on industries that weren’t hit as hard by the pandemic.

