NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended changes to the city code to allow microbreweries and microdistilleries.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes said the code originally just had definitions for large breweries and distilleries.
"A microbrewery according to state, you can have a maximum output of 20,000 barrels of beer per year, which puts you at almost just shy of 5 million pints pf beer. We talked to the microbrewery that we have here in town and they don't come close to that so they would fall easily under this."
Grimes said also under the proposed change, microbreweries that grind their own mash would be required to obtain a conditional use permit.
She said the grain dust from that process is very flammable, so that is why a permit would be needed.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes to the city code.