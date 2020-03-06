MADISON - Madison County will be bonding its asphaltic overlay projects this summer.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week, the board discussed the method of how they would select a bonding company.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said they have a few options with one being what they did in 2013.
"We sent out RFQ's to three different bonding companies and had them come in and interview. If you do something like that, you'll get a better percentage."
Johnson said they could also roll the new bonds and outstanding bonds together.
Ultimately, it was unanimously approved to begin the process of requesting quotes for bonding overlay projects.