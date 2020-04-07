BURNSVILLE, MN - The Midwest and other parts of rural America were hit hard by flooding in the spring of 2019.
Unfortunately, flooding is once again in the forecast in 2020.
Bryce Anderson, Senior Ag Meteorologist for DTN, says the good news is the flooding forecast isn’t quite as widespread as it was last year.
"We’re seeing more of a ‘sectorized’ flood prospect this year than we went through a year ago. In the northern section of the (Corn) Belt, particularly north of Interstate 90, conditions are still quite likely to have flooding, at least at some point during this season, and then over the eastern Midwest, the Ohio Valley, the Mid and Lower Mississippi, and then eastward through Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, rainfall this spring is likely to be the heaviest and so that’s going to cause some flood potential there.”
Anderson says it goes without saying that the true extent of any flooding problems will depend on the level of spring rainfall.
Portions of the Midwest went through a “March thaw,” thanks to a run of above-normal temps. Anderson adds that should help somewhat when it comes to the spring flooding potential.