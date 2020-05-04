NORFOLK - A COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial is seeking participants in Norfolk.
Meridian Clinical Research is leading the study and it’s also set to take place in Omaha and Dakota Dunes South Dakota.
Vice President of Business Development Andrew Kimball tells News Talk WJAG they’re looking for adults 19 or older, those who don’t have a history of COVID-19 infections, and not be pregnant or breastfeeding.
Kimball says they’re excited to hopefully be part of the solution in addressing this pandemic.
"Taking part will give you an opportunity to receive a vaccine. There'll be several blood draws over the course of the study as well. We will ask that the subjects come back and visit us. Subject participation will take about a year with the majority of the visits starting in the middle part of May."
Kimball says generally each individual will receive one to two vaccines or a placebo during the study.
People interested in joining a study can sign up, and for more information go to MCRMED.Com.