NSEA President Jenni Benson

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The president of Nebraska's public-school teachers' union says she's hearing concerns from rural schools about a lack of mental health services and state equalization aid.

Many schools are also concerned about retaining qualified teachers, particularly in rural areas.

Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson says she hopes to tackle those issues and others in the upcoming legislative session.

Tags

In other news

Mental health services a concern in rural Nebraska schools

Mental health services a concern in rural Nebraska schools

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The president of Nebraska's public-school teachers' union says she's hearing concerns from rural schools about a lack of mental health services and state equalization aid.Many schools are also concerned about retaining qualified teachers, particularly in rural areas.…