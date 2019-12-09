Mental health services a concern in rural Nebraska schools

In other news
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Northeast Nebraska man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sports utility vehicle.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after violating a protection order.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school district is asking drivers to obey state traffic laws after getting reports that some drivers aren't stopping for school buses with their stop sign arms extended.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The president of Nebraska's public-school teachers' union says she's hearing concerns from rural schools about a lack of mental health services and state equalization aid.Many schools are also concerned about retaining qualified teachers, particularly in rural areas.…
LINCOLN - The holiday season can be a stressful time, especially when you have to buy gifts for your family and friends.
KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Grain and Feed Association is evolving with the recent innovation of gene editing.
NORFOLK - The Be a Santa to a Senior program sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care has provided numerous seniors with gifts over the holiday season since 2003.
NORFOLK - The music department at Northeast Community College will be holding its holiday concert Monday.
NORFOLK - If you usually use your fireplace this time of year, it’s important to remember some safety tips.