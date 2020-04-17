LINCOLN - Mental health is very important all the time, but especially during the coronavirus pandemic because many people are cooped up in their homes with minimal contact with friends or family.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Friday, Sheri Dawson, Director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health said behavioral health is important to your overall health.
Dawson said if you are having mental health issues, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.
Annette Dubas, Executive Director of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations gave some examples of what behavioral health providers are doing across the state to still provide services and she mentioned Behavioral Health Services in Norfolk.
"Over the course of three weeks they on-boarded 135 clients to telehealth with only five full time therapists and a clinical director. They've transitioned three outpatient substance use groups and two intensive outpatient programs. She (Dr. Connie Petersen) told me, we want to make sure that COVID does not define them, but shows how behavioral health care can be redefined and better than ever."
Also during the press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts talked about the president’s plan to reopen the country and said his phased in approach aligns with Nebraska’s plan.