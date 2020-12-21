LINCOLN - Sunday was a Day of Prayer in Nebraska as a way to remember Nebraskans lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation during his COVID-19 press briefing Friday.
First Lady Susanne Shore said many often haven’t had a chance to mourn, and you’re asked to reach out to those who’ve suffered a loss.
"Nebraska Impact has established a memorial wall for people to post testimonies and memorials of the loved ones they lost to COVID. The site already has so many lovely stories and pictures of parents, grandparents, sons and daughters, and friends. We invite anyone willing to share their loved ones stories to participate."
Shore said you are also encouraged to engage in acts of honor, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations to organizations working to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
To post on the virtual memorial wall go to NeImpact.Org.