2021 Memorial Day Program

NORFOLK - Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America were remembered and honored at a Memorial Day Observance Monday.

The program took place at the Norfolk Veterans Home and U.S. Navy veteran Wally Muhs was the featured speaker.

Muhs told the crowd Memorial Day makes him feel both sad and glad.

"It's sad that we had to lose so many people in the wars of the past, but I'm also glad that what we won in the war was freedom. Freedom is very very important. It's now our job to preserve it."

Muhs added it’s not enough to honor these fallen for a day, but it’s a start to honor them with your days.

The observance was presented by the VFW, American Legion Post 16, and the American Legion Riders Post 16.

Tags

In other news

Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street.Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha.Investigators say Mc…

Nebraska lab IDs over 300 Pearl Harbor sailors and Marines

Nebraska lab IDs over 300 Pearl Harbor sailors and Marines

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — The remains of more than 300 sailors and Marines who died when the USS Oklahoma sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago have been identified thanks to the work of experts at Offutt Air Force Base.