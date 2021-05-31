NORFOLK - Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America were remembered and honored at a Memorial Day Observance Monday.
The program took place at the Norfolk Veterans Home and U.S. Navy veteran Wally Muhs was the featured speaker.
Muhs told the crowd Memorial Day makes him feel both sad and glad.
"It's sad that we had to lose so many people in the wars of the past, but I'm also glad that what we won in the war was freedom. Freedom is very very important. It's now our job to preserve it."
Muhs added it’s not enough to honor these fallen for a day, but it’s a start to honor them with your days.
The observance was presented by the VFW, American Legion Post 16, and the American Legion Riders Post 16.