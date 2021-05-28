NORFOLK - A Memorial Day program is set to take place Monday at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
American Legion Commander Don Horn says instead of being held inside the Veterans Home, the program will be held at the Memorial Plaza.
"At 10 a.m. we'll have a program which will consist of raising and lowering the flag, a prayer, the color guard will be on hand, and the pledge of allegiance. The speaker is going to be Wally Muhs, an 89-year-old Navy veteran."
Horn encourages the public to attend Monday, and remember Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
It’s set for Monday at the Norfolk Veterans Home at 10 a.m.