LINCOLN - Legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska has been a hot topic of discussion for numerous years and is up for discussion again this year in the legislature.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said LB 474, the Medicinal Cannabis Act, was advanced last week from the Judiciary Committee on a 5-2-1 vote and has been prioritized by Senator Anna Wishart, the primary sponsor of the bill.
Gragert said the 62 page bill provides regulatory framework to establish access to cannabis for medical purposes.
"The committee amendments define qualifying medical conditions as a current diagnosis of any of the conditions specifically listed, such as autism, cancer, Crohn's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, or terminal illness. Furthermore, eight hours of continuing medical education would be required prior to a health care practitioner issuing a patient a written certification."
Gragert said another petition drive is currently underway, which seeks to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational uses.
He said it will most likely be successful and placed on the November 2022 ballot.
To voice your input, call Senator Gragert at (402) 471-2801.