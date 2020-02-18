OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An official says results from new tests for the COVID-19 disease on 13 people evacuated to an Omaha hospital from a cruise ship in Japan await confirmation from federal experts.
Taylor Wilson with Nebraska Medicine said Tuesday that the results aren't expected for several days.
The 13 were part of a larger group of American citizens who'd arrived back in the U.S. Monday.
One of the 13 was placed in a bio-containment unit at Nebraska Medical Center to receive a higher level of care because he had a cough and other symptoms in addition to a chronic illness.