LINCOLN - As of Friday the number of COVID-19 variants seen in Nebraska surpassed 230.
That was the message from Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday.
Felicia Quintana-Zinn with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 237 people were confirmed with COVID variants of concern.
"187 of those were the B.1.1.7 or the U.K. strain. Forty-eight were the B.1.4.29/2.4.7, which is the California strain and two are the Brazil strain.
Quintana-Zinn also emphasized the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines after a Douglas County resident experienced blood clots two weeks after receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot.
She said there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots, and Nebraska is in the Phase 2B cycle of vaccinations meaning anyone age 16 and up can get inoculated.