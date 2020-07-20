LINCOLN - Last year Nebraska voters approved the Medicaid expansion initiative and since then, the state has been working on implementation.
During a press Conference at the Capitol Monday Governor Pete Ricketts said the enrollment date will be August 1st and coverage will begin October 1st.
Ricketts said they estimate 100,000 people between the ages of 19 to 64 will sign up for the program. It’s for individuals that make around $17,600 a year or a household of four that makes about $36,150.
Director of Medicaid expansion Jeremy Brunssen said the basic benefit package is a very comprehensive and robust package that includes physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drug packages.
"It includes things such as ambulatory care, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance use disorder services, prescriptions drugs, rehab and rehabilitative services and devices, laboratory services, preventative wellness and chronic disease management, long term care, non-emergency medical transportation, and durable medical equipment."
For more information or to enroll visit AccessNebraska.NE.Gov.