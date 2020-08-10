LINCOLN - Eligible Nebraskans can now begin to send in their application for Heritage Health Adult also known as Medicaid expansion.
It’s for individuals 19 to 64 years-old that make around $17,600 a year or a household of four that makes about $36,150.
Nate Watson Deputy Director of Policy and Regulation for Nebraska Medicaid with the Department of Health and Human Services says they started accepting applications last week.
"We've had a total of 1,135 people apply. That also includes people who are applying for our traditional Medicaid program that was already in place. We've had over 1,500 phone calls from Saturday to Monday. A lot of Nebraskans calling up asking questions about expansion and other things."
Watson says there’s two separate benefit packages. The basic benefits cover physical health like doctor visits, behavioral health, and prescriptions.
He says the prime benefits include everything in the basic package as well as dental, vision, and over the counter medication.
For more information or to apply visit AccessNebraska.Ne.Gov.
Benefits begin October 1st.