NORFOLK - A snow plow tipped over and backed up traffic at the intersection of 13th Street and Prospect Avenue Friday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, due to a mechanical failure, the snowplow was unable to stop at a red stoplight at the intersection.
Since there was cross traffic at the intersection, the driver swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the cross traffic.
In doing so, the liquid de-icer on the bed of the snowplow shifted and caused the truck to rotate onto its side, and spilled the liquid onto the roadway.
The driver suffered only minor injuries and was not transported by Norfolk Rescue. Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement assisted with the investigation along with Norfolk Rescue.