LINCOLN - Applications are being accepted from meat processors to take part in a special program to help out hungry Nebraskans.
Coordinator for the Hunters Helping the Hungry Teresa Lombard says the program allows hunters to donate the deer they kill to Nebraska residents in need.
Lombard says the processors accept the meat and turn it into ground venison before it's donated.
"The main requirement is that they take whole deer. They can't take just the venison that's already been deboned to include in the program. It has to be the whole deer. And then the other thing is that they do need to be a processor that is inspected either by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the Nebraska Department of Agriculture."
Lombard says they’re also accepting monetary donations as the program is funded fully from those cash donations.
For more information about the program or to make a donation visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov/HHH. Processors have until July 1 to apply.