McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, MO - McDonald's was founded in 1955 and has since become a world renowned fast food restaurant.

Sustainability Director Townsend Bailey told News Talk WJAG, they have started and are using something called a “Scale for Good.”

Bailey said in order for people to feel good about visiting them, they need to feel good about their food, company, and the impact that McDonald's has on the world.

He said beef sustainability is one of their number one priorities.

"Beef is an iconic product for McDonald's as it has been on our menu since day one and it's what our customers love. We're proud to be a burger company. We've been working with our supply chain to advance continuous improvement so our customers can feel good about the beef we serve and beef in general."

Bailey said they’re also trying to appeal to the younger generation.

He said they want to build a stronger and more resilient company looking out into the future.

