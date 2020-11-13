NORFOLK - Masks are now required for all visitors to City Hall in Norfolk.
City Administrator Andy Colvin says the rule applies to all city meetings, including those of the city council and planning commission.
Colvin says Madison County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and the City of Norfolk is committed to slowing the spread and reducing the burden on healthcare partners.
Citizens are reminded to take proper precautions to prevent additional restrictions being imposed.
Proactively and consistently maintaining distance, being consciously clean, and wearing a mask when around others are just a few ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and relieve some of the stress on the healthcare systems.