OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cities in Nebraska juggle the issue of whether to require masks as the state's governor continues to resist issuing a statewide mask mandate while the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the state.

The Omaha suburb of Papillion is voting Thursday on a proposal to require masks in public buildings. Grand Island police have made clear they'll enforce that city's mandate, passed last week, by charging violators with public nuisance counts.

A surge in cases in recent weeks led Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to reissue some statewide restrictions, including requiring masks in salons and tattoo parlors. But Ricketts has refused to impose a statewide mask mandate.

KANSAS CITY, MO - Farm safety is very important, especially around young kids and the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, an umbrella of the National Farm Medicine Center, constantly works to ensure safety in rural America.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate effort to ease staffing shortages.