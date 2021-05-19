OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mask mandates are expiring in several of the state’s largest cities as more people continue to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Lincoln’s mask mandate will expire at the end of Thursday, Omaha’s will disappear at the end of next Tuesday and in the Omaha suburbs, Ralston ended its mandate earlier this week.
The state has seen infection rates come down as vaccinations have become ore widely available. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 198.71 new cases per day on May 3 to 100.14 new cases per day on Monday.