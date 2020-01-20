U.S. China Trade War


WASHINGTON, D.C. - Market reaction to the U.S. and China signing a “Phase One” trade deal wasn’t as optimistic as some thought it might be.

Mike Zuzolo, President of Global Commodity Analytics says traders don’t seem to trust the terms of the new agreement between China and the U.S.

Zuzolo says many traders didn’t like the lack of specifics in the U.S.-China agreement.

“What the trade did not like is that there should have been more specifics of quantities and more volume numbers and trying to put together how we got to that $32 billion in 2020. That’s naïve, because how can we expect that the Chinese would put out their purchases and essentially directly work against themselves and their monetary interests because that would probably have taken the markets up sharply.”

Zuzolo says the only criticism he would have is that there’s not a lot of enforcement to rely upon even though it’s a good-faith agreement.

