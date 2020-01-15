HONOLULU (AP) — A Marine stationed in Hawaii has pleaded guilty to possessing unlawful firearms.
Ali Al-kazahg was accused of trying to bring weapons onto an Air Force base while home in Nebraska. His sentence includes three years confinement and a bad conduct discharge.
His sister says the military overreacted and treated him unfairly because he's a person of color.
She says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism.
He also pleaded guilty to fraudulent enlistment and making false official statements.