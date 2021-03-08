NORFOLK - March is ‘Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,’ and highlights the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong and diverse communities.
Executive director with the Arc of Norfolk Kayla Walnofer says not all disabilities are visible and everyone has the right to live, work, learn, play, worship, and serve others in the community.
"Communities are stronger when everyone participates. When citizens work together to learn and acknowledge everyone’s contributions to their community, this not only has a positive impact on every person, but on communities as a whole. The American economy is made stronger when all segments of the population are included in the workforce and in the customer base."
Walnofer says they’re having a drive-thru hot dog dinner March 30th at the Norfolk Knights of Columbus.
RSVP's must be received by March 22nd at 3 p.m. by calling 402-379-1160.