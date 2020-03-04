NORFOLK - Colorectal cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers in the United States and the second-leading cause of cancer death in men and women.
Steven Peterson a physician assistant with MedExpress Urgent Care says March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and you’re reminded to be proactive when addressing your health.
Peterson says there a number of things you can do to help prevent colorectal cancer from eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains to exercising regularly.
"Usually colon cancer starts after the age of 50, but even younger people can develop the disease. If you have a colonoscopy at the age of 50 and the physician sees no abnormalities in your colon, they will usually recommend to repeat the colonoscopy in ten years. However if they do see a non-cancerous growth such as a polyp they may recommend more frequent colonoscopies such as every three to five years."
Peterson adds if you have concerns or questions about cancer screenings, meet with a specialist or your primary care physician.