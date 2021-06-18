MADISON - Osmond’s Manzer Equipment, and the Aaron and Ryan Zimmerman of Pierce County were honored as the Agribusiness and Farm Family of the year respectively Thursday during the sixth annual Ag Banquet sponsored by the Norfolk Area and Madison Chambers of Commerce.
The chambers and the event’s sponsors also awarded $750 scholarships to recently-graduated high school seniors.
They are Ashley Sanne of Norfolk; Trevin Hanson of Oakdale; Adam Miller of Tilden; and Emily Fischer of Plainview.
The Norfolk Beef Expo also awarded a $500 scholarship to Abigail Lutelusche of Richland.
All five scholarship recipients plan to study for Ag-related careers in college.