National Weather Service
Courtesy of: WHTC.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many residents in Nebraska and Iowa are breaking out the shovels and snow blowers following a significant snowfall — including some record snow — over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Norfolk set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches. That topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches set in 1997.

In Sioux City, Iowa, about 3 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches more than a century ago in 1918.

The service says higher totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska. Ocheyendan in northern Iowa saw more than 6 inches.

Tags

In other news

Sheriff: 9-year-old Nebraska boy fatally shot while hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeast Nebraska say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed while hunting with his father. The incident happened early Sunday morning at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln, where the boy was pheasant hunting with his father.