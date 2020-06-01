Broken Windows
Courtesy of: Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska bar owner won’t be charged  in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man during weekend protests in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that Jake Gardner, who owns two bars near where the shooting happened, fired the fatal shot during a scuffle with protesters outside one of his bars.

Kleine said the bar owner said he feared for his life before firing the shot that killed 22-year-old James Scurlock.

Tags

In other news

Man won't be charged in fatal Nebraska protest shooting

Man won't be charged in fatal Nebraska protest shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska bar owner won’t be charged  in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man during weekend protests in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said Monday.

Ricketts concerned virus will flare again with protests

Ricketts concerned virus will flare again with protests

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska could see another flare-up of coronavirus cases because of the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, but he concluded that allowing protesters to peacefully vent was more important than concerns about the pandemic.