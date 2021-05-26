NORFOLK - A suspicious person call resulted in an arrest Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue for the call.
A male had been sleeping in front of a business and was now awake and yelling. Officers arrived and located 39-year-old Curtis Wright.
A check of his record showed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant. He was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers located a small baggie of methamphetamine and a syringe.
He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.