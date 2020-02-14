NORFOLK - A man with multiple arrest warrants was apprehended after trying to flee from police multiple times.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, on Wednesday morning an officer conducted a traffic stop near the 900 block of Benjamin Avenue.
While conducting the traffic stop, the officer had contact with a passenger of the vehicle who identified himself as David Corn. That passenger then fled on foot from the traffic stop.
The passenger was later identified as 37-year-old Clifford Corn and he had three active Madison County warrants.
Then on Thursday morning, officers located Corn at a business in the 100 block of north 5th Street.
He was informed he was under arrest, but attempted to push past officers in an attempt to flee.
Officers were able to handcuff Corn and take him into custody.
He was arrested on the active arrest warrants along with false reporting, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.