NORFOLK - A South Dakota man was arrested in Norfolk after driving recklessly with his car and fighting a police officer Friday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, they received several complaints about a red Camaro blocking traffic and running red lights.
An officer spotted the Camaro near 13th and Prospect. The Camaro stopped in the traffic lanes again and the driver exited the car and laid down in front of it with his arms out to his sides.
The officer then had contact with the male and as the officer approached, the male got up and started coming after the officer.
The male attacked the officer and attempted to strike the officer with his fist. The officer deployed his taser, however it was ineffective.
A struggle ensued until additional officers arrived and deployed a second taser which was effective.
Officers took the male into custody and he was identified as 45-year-old Michael Heesch of Garretson South Dakota.
Heesch was arrested for assault on a police officer in the third degree, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.
After being medically cleared at the hospital he was taken to the Madison County Jail.