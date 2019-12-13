Court gavel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of fatally injuring his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty.

Tayvon Davis entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder and other crimes. Court records say Davis was living with his girlfriend from July 1 through Aug. 22 last year.

He took the little girl to a local hospital on Aug. 22, and she was transferred to an Omaha hospital.

She was 19 months old when she died on Aug. 25, 2018. An autopsy showed the girl had several blunt force injuries. Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath.

Tags

In other news

Man pleads not guilty in slaying of girlfriend’s daughter

Man pleads not guilty in slaying of girlfriend’s daughter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of fatally injuring his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty.Tayvon Davis entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder and other crimes. Court records say Davis was living with his girlfriend from July …

City attorney suspended; administrator won't say why

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney in southeast Nebraska's Gage County has been suspended.The city administrator in Beatrice is Tobias Tempelmeyer, and he says Abigail Stark is still being paid by the city.He won't say publicly what led to the action Monday or how long the suspension migh…

Police: Man reported missing in February was homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man reported missing in February in Omaha was a homicide victim.Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, took a missing person report on 37-year-old Joseph Hellman, on Feb. 21. He was last seen in Omaha and the report was referred to Omaha police.Omaha police said inve…