Clay Carter
NORFOLK - A man was arrested for cocaine use near Norfolk Monday night.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they responded to a medical emergency at a residence just east of Norfolk for an adult male that may have overdosed on oxycodone and fentanyl.

During contact with the male, a controlled substance was found in his possession which was identified as cocaine.

Clay Carter was medically cleared and admitted to possession and use of the cocaine and was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts.

He was jailed pending the setting of a bond.

