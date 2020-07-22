NORFOLK - A man was arrested at a Norfolk hospital Tuesday evening after creating a disturbance and refusing to leave.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services after hospital security requested assistance with a man that was creating a disturbance.
A family member dropped off the man identified as 21-year-old Steven Vargas of Norfolk.
Vargas was not cooperative and was causing problems for hospital staff. They asked him to leave, but he refused.
The staff advised there were no medical concerns for Vargas at the time they asked him to leave.
Officers also asked him to leave multiple times, but he still refused so he was escorted out of the building.
Vargas was told to leave or he would be arrested for trespassing.
After he refused to leave a couple more time he was arrested for 2nd degree trespassing.
Vargas was booked into the Norfolk Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.