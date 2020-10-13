STANTON - A Columbus man convicted of procuring alcohol to minors during a party was sentenced in Stanton County Court Tuesday.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 22-year-old Luis Mayorga was sentenced to 60 days in jail for his actions in purchasing and providing kegs of beer that were seized back in June at a large party.
The person hosting the party, 18-year-old Isaak Wiese of Clarkson was earlier sentenced to seven days in jail and given one year of probation.
Numerous minors were charged with minor in possession as a result of the investigation.