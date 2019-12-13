Man gets 25 years for trying to kill police informant

In other news
LAUREL - Law enforcement personnel from several agencies were able to safely conclude a standoff situation Friday afternoon near Laurel.
NORFOLK - Gretna has won the state one act play production championships in Class A Thursday.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of interfering with a flight attendant on a plane diverted to Omaha has been acquitted.Timothy Columbare, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.Authorities have said Columbare got into a confrontation with…
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been given 25 years in prison for trying to kill a police informant.Isaac McDonald was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. He'd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person and guilty t…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has canceled plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports Sunday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's state-sponsored college savings plan is getting a new program manager and lower fees.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of fatally injuring his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty.Tayvon Davis entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder and other crimes. Court records say Davis was living with his girlfriend from July …
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney in southeast Nebraska's Gage County has been suspended.The city administrator in Beatrice is Tobias Tempelmeyer, and he says Abigail Stark is still being paid by the city.He won't say publicly what led to the action Monday or how long the suspension migh…
NORFOLK - Current Nebraska State Senator Kate Bolz is a democratic nominee running for the state’s first Congressional District seat.