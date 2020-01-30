Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

Tags
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for seven years.Watson had pleaded no contest …
LINCOLN - Every state except Oregon and Hawaii currently has widespread influenza activity.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ Westside Elementary has been selected as a 2019 Elementary and Secondary Education Act National Distinguished School.
LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is continuing his push for property tax relief after a bill in the legislature received mixed reviews during a public hearing.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Corn farmers welcomed the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Wednesday.
NORFOLK - A day full of activities and reading is set for Sunday as Read Aloud Norfolk presents the Children’s Day Festival.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Omaha man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death last week of another man.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Students and teachers from private schools have rallied at the Nebraska Capitol to recognize National School Choice Week, a campaign to promote alternatives to public schools.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A woman who accompanied her older boyfriend during a string of killings in Nebraska and Wyoming more than 60 years ago is seeking an official pardon.