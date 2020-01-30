Waltrivelish Watson
Photo courtesy of Lincoln Police Dept.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.

A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for seven years.

Watson had pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Watson was driving a speeding car the night of Oct. 26, 2018, that collided with another vehicle. The crash killed Tyler Butterfield of Norfolk, a 20-year-old junior and trumpet player in the marching band. 

Tags

In other news

Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for seven years.Watson had pleaded no contest …