Man gets 300-day sentence for crash death of passenger

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 300 days behind bars for the death of his passenger after the vehicle they were in crashed.Platte County District Court records say Martin Gomez Jr. was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide while …
In this age of technology, lawmakers are always testing the limits of our Constitution’s Second and Fourth Amendments that guarantees our right to bear arms and prohibits the government from unreasonable searches and seizure.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has information on some pertinent scams to watch out for.
OMAHA - Drones can be a very helpful piece of equipment, but they can also concern people and their privacy, especially now with the unmarked drone sightings throughout Nebraska.
MADISON - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has stayed busy this past year.
NORFOLK - The 2020 Crop Production Clinics hosted by the University of Nebraska Extension are underway and Norfolk’s is just around the corner.
NORFOLK - Grain marketing decisions for 2020 will be highlighted during the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show next week.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Elm Creek woman who was involved in a 2018 crash that killed three people has been given one year of probation, fined $500 and had her driver's license revoked for 60 days.
STANTON - The Village of Pilger’s former Clerk was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple felony theft charges.