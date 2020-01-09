Platte County Courthouse

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 300 days behind bars for the death of his passenger after the vehicle they were in crashed.

Platte County District Court records say Martin Gomez Jr. was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide while driving reckless.

The crash occurred June 22, about 5 miles north of Columbus. Authorities say Gomez’s northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control, entered a ditch, veered back onto the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

Authorities say 24-year-old Joseph Sullivan was killed. He lived in Columbus.

Tags

In other news

Man gets 300-day sentence for crash death of passenger

Man gets 300-day sentence for crash death of passenger

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 300 days behind bars for the death of his passenger after the vehicle they were in crashed.Platte County District Court records say Martin Gomez Jr. was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide while …

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday January 9

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday January 9

In this age of technology, lawmakers are always testing the limits of our Constitution’s Second and Fourth Amendments that guarantees our right to bear arms and prohibits the government from unreasonable searches and seizure. 