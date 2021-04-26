Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a man who spent decades in prison for brutally killing an 8-year-old boy nearly 50 years ago has died in prison.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 64-year-old Patrick Russell died Sunday at the the Lincoln Correctional Center where he was serving a more than 100-year sentence for the 1973 killing of Joseph Matthew Edmonds.

Officials have said Russell was a teenager on probation for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy when he lured 8-year-old Joseph to a vacant apartment and strangled the boy with a telephone cord. Prosecutors at the time said they believed he molested the boy after killing him.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re experiencing delays with some tax returns due to an unusually high number of errors, particularly with returns that claim the state’s new property tax credit.