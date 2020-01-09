Man awaiting sentencing says he's ready to be executed

In other news
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man awaiting sentencing for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman says he's ready to be executed.Aubrey Trail says in an email that if he's sentenced to death he'll file a lawsuit to try to force the state to carry out the sentence in a timely fas…
BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a worker's death at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has been sentenced to a year in jail.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 300 days behind bars for the death of his passenger after the vehicle they were in crashed.Platte County District Court records say Martin Gomez Jr. was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide while …
In this age of technology, lawmakers are always testing the limits of our Constitution’s Second and Fourth Amendments that guarantees our right to bear arms and prohibits the government from unreasonable searches and seizure.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has information on some pertinent scams to watch out for.
OMAHA - Drones can be a very helpful piece of equipment, but they can also concern people and their privacy, especially now with the unmarked drone sightings throughout Nebraska.