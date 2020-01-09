Man awaiting sentencing says he's ready to be executed

Aubrey Trail 7-9

Aubrey Trail testifies in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man awaiting sentencing for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman says he's ready to be executed.

Aubrey Trail says in an email that if he's sentenced to death he'll file a lawsuit to try to force the state to carry out the sentence in a timely fashion.

Trail and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe.

Boswell is awaiting trial. Trail also is trying to remove one of the judges appointed to a three-judge panel that will determine whether

Trail's crime qualifies for the death penalty.

