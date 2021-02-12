STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a drunken Yutan man on Highway 275 about 12 and a half miles east of Norfolk after he rolled his vehicle.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when a westbound pickup driven by 58-year-old Faron Fish lost control, entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side before coming back onto its wheels.
Fish was treated on scene by Stanton EMS and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol so he was arrested for aggravated DWI.
He was later released on a cash bond with a court date next month. Fish has two older DWI convictions that cannot be held against him.
A witness to the accident advised that they were just going to call 911to report the pickup as a suspected impaired driver after observing them driving left of center, when the accident occurred.