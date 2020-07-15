NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have arrested a man six days after they were unable to find him when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, last Monday officers responded to a call of an assault at a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street and spoke with the female victim.
She told officers that her ex-boyfriend 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk had assaulted her.
The victim said that she texted Gleaton that she didn't want to talk to him and she was not coming out of the house.
She said that after she stopped replying to his texts he became mad so he entered the house through the back door, uninvited.
The victim said that Gleaton grabbed her by the neck and pushed her up against a wall. The officer could see injuries on the victim’s neck and chest.
Officers were not able to locate Gleaton, but on Sunday he was arrested for driving during revocation.
Gleaton was interviewed about the assault and then arrested for 1st degree trespassing and felony 3rd degree domestic assault.
Gleaton was housed in the Norfolk jail and later transported to the Madison County jail.